Pune: Chef Vishnu Manohar Prepares 10,000 Kg Misal To Mark Mahatma Phule Jayanti; Ajit Pawar, Chandrakant Patil Enjoy The Feast (VIDEO)

On the occasion of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule's birth anniversary on Thursday, internationally renowned chef Vishnu Manohar prepared 10,000 kg of misal at Phule Wada in Pune's Ganj Peth. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Higher & Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil graced the event and enjoyed the feast.

Organised by the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti Samiti, the misal was distributed for free to all visitors at Phule Wada throughout the day. This marks the second year of the "Bhavya Ekta Misal" event.

To prepare this enormous quantity of misal, a 15 ft by 15 ft large kadhai was utilised, standing at 6.5 feet tall and weighing 2,500 kg. This kadai was crafted using a combination of steel, copper, and robust steel, with a large lid.

Ingredients such as 2,000 kg of matki, 1600 kg of onion, 400 kg of ginger, 400 kg of garlic, 1,400 kg of oil, 280kg of misal masala, 80 kg each of red chilli powder and turmeric powder, 100 kg of salt, 280 kg of coconut crush, 5,000 kg of farsan, 1,000 kg of curd, 20,000 litres of water, 250 kg of coriander, and 2,000 lemons were used.

Additionally, one lakh disposable dishes for eating misal, one lakh disposable glasses for drinking water, and three lakh slices of bread were utilised. Representatives from all political parties, social organisations, and Ganeshotsav mandals in Pune participated in the activity.