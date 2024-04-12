Viral: 'Pune Has Clear Edge,' Say X Users As Elon Musk's Tesla Scouts For Location To Set Up Manufacturing Plant In India | File Photo

Tesla has intensified its efforts to bolster its presence in the Indian market and is actively scouting for a suitable location to set up a state-of-the-art manufacturing plant. According to reports, the state governments of Maharashtra and Gujarat have extended lucrative land offers to the company. The proposed plant, with an estimated investment ranging from USD 2 billion to USD 3 billion, aims to cater to both domestic and international demand for Tesla's electric vehicles, reports state.

After this news broke, X (formerly Twitter) users said Pune should be the preferred choice as it has the "best automotive talent and ecosystem in the country."

Sudhir Mehta, former president of the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA), wrote, "Pune, with its rich automotive manufacturing heritage and supportive infrastructure, is the perfect destination for Tesla's expansion into India. Boasting a vast talent pool ranging from skilled labour to highly educated engineers, along with a robust network of suppliers and auto component manufacturers, Pune offers an ideal ecosystem for Tesla's operations. Moreover, the city's extensive base of educational institutions, IT companies, and tech startups ensures a continuous stream of fresh talent to drive Tesla's innovation."

"Along the Pune-Mumbai corridor, Pune enjoys seamless connectivity to the financial capital of the country, and its proximity to the upcoming Navi Mumbai airport enhances accessibility," he added, asking the Maharashtra government to persuade Tesla CEO Elon Musk to choose Pune as the preferred location for Tesla's factory and headquarters in India.

"Maharashtra is best suited, and within Maharashtra, Pune has the clear edge," commented a user.

"With the kind of infrastructure Pune offers in the automobile space, Tesla should not look elsewhere," wrote another user.

"#Pune's automotive heritage, skilled talent pool, robust infrastructure, and strategic location make it an ideal choice for #Tesla's expansion into India. Its connectivity to Mumbai and access to the upcoming Navi Mumbai airport further enhance its appeal," said a third user.

Check out the reactions below:

