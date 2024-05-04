64-Year-Old Man Molests Young Girl In Moving Pune-Nagpur Bus | File

A 64-year-old man molested a young girl on a Nagpur–Pune private travel bus while she was sleeping. The girl promptly called the police control room, and the bus was directly taken to the Cidco MIDC police station. A case of molestation has been registered against Manjeet Bhagsingh Ahluwalia (64, resident of Nagpur).

The 22-year-old girl from Pune had travelled to Nagpur to appear for a competitive examination. She was returning to Pune on the Nagpur–Pune bus on Friday night, with Ahluwalia occupying the adjacent seat. Around 1am, he began touching her inappropriately while she was fast asleep. However, she woke up and immediately contacted the police control room.

Upon the bus's arrival in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, it was taken to the Cidco MIDC police station. The girl lodged a complaint with the police, and the investigation was subsequently handed over to the Cidco police station.