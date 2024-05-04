 Nashik: Fire Breaks Out In Shivamnagar, Destroys Plastic Pipes And Parked Car (PHOTOS)
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: Fire Breaks Out In Shivamnagar, Destroys Plastic Pipes And Parked Car (PHOTOS)

Nashik: Fire Breaks Out In Shivamnagar, Destroys Plastic Pipes And Parked Car (PHOTOS)

Firefighters swiftly responded to the scene and managed to bring the blaze under control with the assistance of two fire engines

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Saturday, May 04, 2024, 05:25 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: Fire Breaks Out In Shivamnagar, Destroys Plastic Pipes And Parked Car |

In Nashik's Shivamnagar, located on Hirawadi Road, agricultural plastic pipes stored on an open plot adjacent to the municipal park suddenly caught fire. The incident occurred around 4pm on Friday, resulting in damage to a four-wheeler, trees, plastic pipes, and toys in the park.

According to information received, Ashish Machinery, a shop in Indrakund that sells agricultural implements, had stored some of their selling materials, including pipes, on the vacant plot. The fire erupted unexpectedly, prompting citizens to immediately alert the fire brigade and the police.

Read Also
Nashik Water Reserves Plummet To 34%: Dam-Wise Breakdown Revealed
article-image

Firefighters swiftly responded to the scene and managed to bring the blaze under control with the assistance of two fire engines. Personnel from the Panchvati police station and the fire brigade, including Chief Fire Officer SK Bairagi, leading fireman Sanjay Kanade, VR Gaikwad, DP Patil, AB Sarode, DP Borse, Bapu Pardeshi, and Sandeep Jadhav, along with training fireman, actively participated in extinguishing the fire.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik Residents Embrace Tax Discount Scheme, Contribute ₹64 Crore In April

Nashik Residents Embrace Tax Discount Scheme, Contribute ₹64 Crore In April

Pre-Monsoon Drainage Cleaning To Start Soon In Nashik

Pre-Monsoon Drainage Cleaning To Start Soon In Nashik

Nashik: Fire Breaks Out In Shivamnagar, Destroys Plastic Pipes And Parked Car (PHOTOS)

Nashik: Fire Breaks Out In Shivamnagar, Destroys Plastic Pipes And Parked Car (PHOTOS)

Nashik Water Reserves Plummet To 34%: Dam-Wise Breakdown Revealed

Nashik Water Reserves Plummet To 34%: Dam-Wise Breakdown Revealed

Jalgaon District Collector Pens Letter Inviting People To Vote

Jalgaon District Collector Pens Letter Inviting People To Vote