Nashik Water Reserves Plummet To 34%: Dam-Wise Breakdown Revealed | Representational Image

As the scorching summer heat intensifies day by day, water levels in the dams in Nashik are gradually declining, posing a significant challenge for the district administration in ensuring water supply for the next four to five months. The Gangapur Dam, a crucial water source for the city, is now less than half full, with overall dam storage standing at only 34 per cent. This situation underscores the pressing need for effective water management strategies.

Last year's below-average rainfall has exacerbated the situation, particularly in rural areas where reservoirs have dried up, forcing villagers to seek water elsewhere. Half of the talukas in the district are reliant on water tankers. Even in urban areas, the demand for water tankers has surged, with reports of borewells running dry. The livelihoods of Nashikkars in the coming months hinge largely on the availability of water from the Gangapur Dam, underscoring the critical importance of prudent water conservation measures.

Notably, there has been a significant decline in water storage compared to last year. The Gangapur Dam, with a capacity of 5,630 million cubic feet, currently holds 49.09 per cent of usable water, marking a 16 per cent decrease from the previous year's level. Similar trends are observed across other dams in the district, highlighting the severity of the water scarcity situation.

Dam-wise water storage data for 2023 and 2024 is as follows:

| Dam | 2023 (%) | 2024 (%) |

| Gangapur | 65.45 | 49.09 |

| Kashyapi | 89.58 | 50.16 |

| Gautami | 31.80 | 49.73 |

| Alandi | 52.82 | 41.42 |

| Palkhed | 46.09 | 26.34 |

| Waghad | 28.84 | 22.37 |

| Ozarkhed | 64.93 | 33.10 |

| Punegaon | 55.22 | 8.67 |

| Tisgaon | 43.30 | 11.87 |

| Darna | 64.01 | 25.36 |

| Bhavli | 61.72 | 13.11 |

| Mukane | 60.05 | 33.14 |

| Valdevi | 83.23 | 43.07 |

| Kadawa | 28.91 | 26.78 |

| Bhojapur | 27.15 | 10.53 |

| Chankapur | 55.09 | 40.83 |

| Haranbari | 53.77 | 39.28 |

| Kelzer | 44.06 | 18.53 |

| Nagasaki | 17.13 | 0 |

| Girana | 34.52 | 31.91 |

| Pund | 84.07 | 76.95 |

| Manikpunj | 6.57 | 14.03 |

| Overall Avg | 49.59 | 34.80 |