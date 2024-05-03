Nashik: Residents Demand Action as Motorcycle Thefts Prompt Alarm |

Recent incidents of motorcycle thefts in various areas have raised alarms, leading to cases being registered at Sarkarwada and Indiranagar Police Stations. Nashikites are urging swift action against the culprits responsible for these thefts.

The first incident occurred in the Swarajya Nagar area of Pathardi, where Vishal Balu Sahane reported the theft of his MH 15 FG 0372 bike from the society's parking lot on April 20. A formal complaint has been lodged at Indiranagar Police Station, and Constable Pawar is leading the investigation into the matter.

In another incident at Gharpure Ghat, Yogesh Suryabhan Salve's bike (MH 15 GK 8668) was stolen near Sujeevan Ashoka Group on the same day. Salve had parked his bike in the Ashokastambh area.

The third incident unfolded in Saraf Bazar, where Sheikh Rizwan Fakir Mohammad's bike MH 15 BC 1224 was stolen from the Gopika Market area on April 25. Separate cases have been registered at Sarkarwada Police Station, with Constables Khode and Bagul leading the investigation into these incidents.

With these thefts causing distress among residents, there's a growing demand for law enforcement to take decisive action to apprehend the perpetrators and ensure the safety and security of the community's property.