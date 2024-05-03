Pune: District Set For Upcoming Lok Sabha Polls, Collector Reviews Arrangements - From Drinking Water to ORS | X

Pune Collector Dr Suhas Diwase directed that necessary arrangements should be made for voters at the polling stations in the backdrop of summer, emphasising careful planning.

He spoke at a review meeting organised regarding preparations for the Lok Sabha elections. Election Returning Officer Kavita Dwivedi, Ajay More, Resident Deputy Collector Jyoti Kadam, Deputy District Election Officer Meenal Kalaskar, Coordinating Officer, Assistant Election Returning Officer were present in this online meeting held on Thursday.

Diwase directed that the help of municipal health workers in cities and health workers and Anganwadi workers in rural areas should be taken. "Provision should be made to ensure that drinking water is available at the polling station and an adequate stock of ORS is maintained. If there are long queues, chairs or benches should be arranged for elderly voters. If a voter suffers from heatstroke, separate arrangements should be made for sitting. Such provisions should also be made for differently-abled, women, and elderly voters," he added.

Voter tickets distribution

It was also directed that the voter tickets should be distributed in housing societies in urban areas. "Special attention should be paid to the distribution of voter slips in the fewer polling station areas in urban areas. The assistance of the presidents and secretaries of the societies should be sought in collaboration with the deputy registrars of cooperative societies. Innovative concepts should be implemented for women, youth, disabled, and ideal polling stations. Volunteers should be appointed wherever necessary to help disabled and elderly voters," said Diwase. He further suggested that special efforts should be made to provide information about the polling station through the voter assistance center in urban areas.

On this occasion, preparation of EVM machines, postal voting, and home voting for senior citizens were reviewed.

To conduct the entire process of Lok Sabha elections in the district in an atmosphere of peace, fearlessness, and justice, District Collector Dr Suhas Diwase has issued preventive orders for 100 meters of the polling stations on May 7 in Baramati and on May 13 in Pune, Maval, and Shirur Lok Sabha constituencies.

In the Baramati Lok Sabha Constituency on May 7 and in Pune, Maval, and Shirur Lok Sabha Constituencies on May 13 from 6 am till the end of polling, the entry of non-voters within 100 meters of the polling station is prohibited. Violation of this order will be subject to penal action under the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, Diwase has informed.