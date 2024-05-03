 Nashik: 50 More E-Buses Soon In NMC’s Fleet
JBM EcoLife Mobility will supply fifty electric buses to the Nashik Municipality in the initial phase as part of this initiative. The agreement with the company covers the provision of electric buses in various cities of Maharashtra, with fifty buses slated for Nashik within a year.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Friday, May 03, 2024, 05:46 PM IST
Nashik: 50 More E-Buses Soon In NMC’s Fleet | representative pic

In a bid to curb pollution, the central government has inked a deal with JBM EcoLife Mobility to supply electric buses under the PM-eBus Sewa Scheme. The company has notified the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) that fifty buses will be rolled out in the initial phase within a year. The buses will operate at a cost of ₹71 per kilometer, with the Centre subsidizing ₹24, while the remaining ₹47 will be borne by the municipality. The bus service will be operated by Citylinc on a 'no profit no loss' basis.

Currently, the NMC's Citylinc bus service comprises 50 diesel and 200 CNG buses. The municipal administration had proposed electric buses under the FAME 2 scheme to combat pollution, but it was stalled due to testing conditions. Subsequently, the NMC planned to procure buses from the funds allocated under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP). However, the central government opted to provide electric buses under the PME Bus scheme to reduce pollution in select cities nationwide.

Environmentally friendly commute

This move aims to enable Nashik residents to commute in an environmentally friendly manner, with the buses required to operate for a minimum of two hundred kilometers daily.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Engineering Department is establishing a bus depot at Adgaon for 100 electric buses, complete with a charging station and power substation. The Municipal Corporation plans to allocate ₹6 crore from the NCAP funds for this project. However, an additional ₹21 crore is required for the construction of the bus depot, and a request has been forwarded to the central government to secure this funding.

Citylinc buses in Nashik

Presently, the municipality pays the contractor ₹85 per kilometer for a Citylinc bus, generating an income of ₹45, resulting in a loss of ₹40 per kilometer. With the central government subsidizing ₹24 for electric buses, the municipality will be required to pay ₹47. The income from the Citylinc bus service remains consistent at ₹45 per kilometer, allowing for the same amount to be disbursed from the municipal coffers. The Municipal Corporation aims to implement a 'no profit no loss' policy.

Bajirao Mali, Head of Mechanical Department at NMC, stated, "The central government has entered into an agreement with GBM Eco Life Mobility to provide electric buses under the PME bus scheme. The company has informed the municipality that fifty buses will be made available within a year."

