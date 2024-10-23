Aurangabad: ZP CEO Vikas Meena Urges Vigilance Among Officers to Enforce Model Code of Conduct Ahead of Diwali |

“All the officers and the heads of various squads should be alert to implement the model code of conduct effectively and take necessary action wherever required,” directed the nodal officer of the model code of conduct cell and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Zila Parishad (ZP) CEO Vikas Meena to the officers.

Meena held nine constituency-wise meetings of the officers at the district collectorate on Tuesday. Additional District Collector Dr Arvind Lokhande, Municipal Corporation Additional Commissioner Ranjeet Patil, Deputy CEO Rajendra Desale, Kishor Ghodke, and other officers were present.

Meena directed that the flying squads, stationary squads, and video recording squad established for implementing the model code of conduct should visit and keep watch on public places like bus stands, railway stations, and private bus stops. The officers should check the vehicles and passengers coming from other places in the district. Planning should be done to inspect all the places in the district continuously in all the constituencies.

As it is the Diwali season, voters may be lured by gifts such as clothes, sweets, money, and other items, so the officers should be alert regarding such incidents.

Action should be taken immediately if posters, banners, and publicity are done without permission. The complaints coming on the C-Vigil App should be addressed promptly. The officers and employees should be alert and responsible while following the model code of conduct, Meena said.