Pune: Traffic Route Changes to Ease Congestion Between Veer Chaphekar Chowk and Shimla Office Amid Metro Rail Construction |

To expedite the launch of girders and facilitate the construction of additional pillars for the Metro Rail project in Pune, significant traffic route alterations will be enforced starting May 4. These changes aim to alleviate congestion between Veer Chaphekar Chowk (Agriculture College - Masobha Gate) and Shimla Office (IMD), as well as surrounding areas.

Here are the key adjustments:

1. Closure of Veer Chaphekar Chowk to Shimla Office Route: The road from Veer Chaphekar Chowk towards Shimla Office (IMD) will be closed for all traffic, including the flyover in that direction. Vehicles will be redirected via Na Ta Wadi - Sakhar Sankul - Shivajinagar Metro - Shimla Office Chowk.

2. Restriction at Veer Chaphekar Chowk: Vehicles from FC Road won't be permitted to turn right at Veer Chaphekar Chowk. Instead, they should proceed straight towards Na Ta Wadi and turn right via Shivajinagar Metro Station to reach Shimla Office Chowk.

3. One-Way Route from Chaphekar Chowk to Na Ta Wadi: The route from Chaphekar Chowk to Na Ta Wadi will be one way. Travelers from Na Ta Wadi to Chaphekar Chowk must pass through Shivajinagar Station.

4. Route Adjustment from JM Corner to Shivajinagar Station: Commuters traveling from JM Corner towards Shivajinagar Station should turn left at Shimla Office and proceed via Na Ta Wadi towards the Station.

5. Closure of Shivajinagar Station to Na Ta Wadi via ST Stand Route: This route will be closed for traffic.

6. Alternative Route to Pune University from Shimla Office: Vehicles heading from Shimla Office towards Pune University must utilise the Agriculture Flyover (Chaphekar Chowk).

7. No-Parking Zone Enforcement: The entire stretch from Veer Chaphekar Chowk (Agriculture College - Masobha Gate) to Na Ta Wadi to Shimla Office (IMD) will be designated as a no-parking zone.

It's crucial to disseminate this information among your acquaintances to facilitate a smoother transition to the revised traffic flow.