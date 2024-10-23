 MAGIC Shines at 16th ISBA Startups Conference: Corporate-Incubator Synergies Highlighted by Industry Leaders in Aurangabad
Industry organization members present at the session opined that MAGIC’s incubator model has the potential to be implemented on a national scale.

Updated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 06:05 PM IST
The 16th Indian Step and Business Incubator Association’s startups conference was held in Hyderabad recently. Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) director Ashish Garde presented an analysis of MAGIC’s initiatives in a panel discussion on “Accelerating Startup Growth through Corporate-Incubator Synergies.” Representatives from over 250 startup incubators across the country took special note of MAGIC's initiatives and work. Industry organization members present at the session opined that MAGIC’s incubator model has the potential to be implemented on a national scale.

Experts in the panel emphasized the importance of corporate-incubator collaboration for the success and innovation of startups. Ashish Garde highlighted the critical role of strategic mentorship in helping early-stage startups gain market access. The panel was moderated by Dr. Balachandran A, Vice President of ISBA, who underscored the significance of corporate-incubator coordination in the evolving entrepreneurial ecosystem. Sachin Mishra, Senior Executive from ICICI Bank, shared his views on the financial support opportunities available to startups.

ISBACON 2024

Innovation and technology-driven startups are playing a pivotal role in the country's progress, making the role of incubators crucial in fostering these startups. ISBA actively engages with state and central government institutions to help shape policies related to startups, incubation, innovation, and CSR. ISBACON 2024 saw participation from over 250 incubator representatives from across the country. The event received support from various government departments and provided guidance to the attending delegates.

This three-day conference featured over 50 speakers, more than 250 delegates, and representation from 10 countries, with participation from 25 states and 75 cities across India.

