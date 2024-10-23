 Pune Residents: You May Not Have to Pay Hefty Civic Property Tax! Find Out What This Means for the 32 Merged Villages in PMC!
A few days ago, residents of the newly merged villages refused to sign consent forms for property tax, asserting that they don’t receive basic amenities like water supply, electric poles, proper roads, and garbage collection and disposal in their areas.

Wednesday, October 23, 2024
The big property tax debate is back in Pune. For the uninitiated, the tax debate has become particularly important for people living in recently merged villages with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). These residents have been demanding a tax rebate, claiming that they do not receive any benefits or facilities from the civic body. They have repeatedly complained about water woes, roads in bad condition, and poor garbage collection.

A total of 34 villages were merged with the PMC in two phases. Back in 2017, the state government merged 11 villages with the PMC, and later in 2021, 23 more villages were brought within the PMC limits. However, out of these, Phursungi and Uruli Devachi have been excluded from the municipal limits, bringing the total down to 32.

Mhalunge, Sus, Bavdhan, Kirkatwadi, Pisoli, Remaining parts of Lohegaon, Kondhwe-Dhawade, Kopre, Nanded, Khadakwasla, Shivane, Remaining parts of Hadapsar, Mundhwa (remaining parts of Keshavnagar), Manjari, Narhe, Ambegaon (Budruk), Undri, Dhayari, Ambegaon (Khurd), Mantarwadi, Holkarwadi, Handewadi, Wadachiwadi, Shewalewadi, Yewalewadi, Nandoshi, Mangdewadi, Bhilarewadi, Gujar Nimbalkarwadi, Jambhulwadi, and Kolewadi.

Now, a day ago, as the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force, the state government issued an order directing the civic body to pause the collection of property tax in the city's 32 merged areas.

The PMC is now expected to send revised bills to these residents to adjust the bills, which were at double the tax charged by the earlier gram panchayats in these areas. Previously, the PMC had also paused tax collection before the Lok Sabha polls.

