Pre-Monsoon Drainage Cleaning To Start Soon In Nashik

Drain cleaning work is scheduled to begin soon in Nashik, as it does every year before the monsoon. Departmental officials from all six divisions in the city have been instructed accordingly. However, due to ongoing election work, progress may only pick up pace after the elections are over.

There are a total of 67 drains spread across six divisions, namely Nashik Road, Panchvati, Satpur, Nashik East, Nashik West, and CIDCO. Departmental officers have been tasked with overseeing the cleaning of these drains using excavators, along with traditional methods.

The NMC's construction department is spearheading this drain-cleaning initiative to prevent Nashik from facing issues similar to those experienced in Mumbai during the rainy season. By clearing out dirt and silt from the drains before the monsoon arrives, the municipality aims to mitigate the risk of overflow and waterlogging in urban areas, which often leads to knee-deep water accumulation.