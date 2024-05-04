 Pre-Monsoon Drainage Cleaning To Start Soon In Nashik
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePre-Monsoon Drainage Cleaning To Start Soon In Nashik

Pre-Monsoon Drainage Cleaning To Start Soon In Nashik

There are a total of 67 drains spread across six divisions, namely Nashik Road, Panchvati, Satpur, Nashik East, Nashik West, and CIDCO

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Saturday, May 04, 2024, 05:35 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Drain cleaning work is scheduled to begin soon in Nashik, as it does every year before the monsoon. Departmental officials from all six divisions in the city have been instructed accordingly. However, due to ongoing election work, progress may only pick up pace after the elections are over.

There are a total of 67 drains spread across six divisions, namely Nashik Road, Panchvati, Satpur, Nashik East, Nashik West, and CIDCO. Departmental officers have been tasked with overseeing the cleaning of these drains using excavators, along with traditional methods.

Read Also
Nashik: Fire Breaks Out In Shivamnagar, Destroys Plastic Pipes And Parked Car (PHOTOS)
article-image

The NMC's construction department is spearheading this drain-cleaning initiative to prevent Nashik from facing issues similar to those experienced in Mumbai during the rainy season. By clearing out dirt and silt from the drains before the monsoon arrives, the municipality aims to mitigate the risk of overflow and waterlogging in urban areas, which often leads to knee-deep water accumulation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Experience Magic Of Bollywood With Sanjeevani Bhelande At Tribeca Highstreet In Pune

Experience Magic Of Bollywood With Sanjeevani Bhelande At Tribeca Highstreet In Pune

Nashik Residents Embrace Tax Discount Scheme, Contribute ₹64 Crore In April

Nashik Residents Embrace Tax Discount Scheme, Contribute ₹64 Crore In April

Pre-Monsoon Drainage Cleaning To Start Soon In Nashik

Pre-Monsoon Drainage Cleaning To Start Soon In Nashik

Nashik: Fire Breaks Out In Shivamnagar, Destroys Plastic Pipes And Parked Car (PHOTOS)

Nashik: Fire Breaks Out In Shivamnagar, Destroys Plastic Pipes And Parked Car (PHOTOS)

Nashik Water Reserves Plummet To 34%: Dam-Wise Breakdown Revealed

Nashik Water Reserves Plummet To 34%: Dam-Wise Breakdown Revealed