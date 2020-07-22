Sushant Singh Rajput's lookalike Sachin Tiwari's Instagram account hacked

TikTok star Sachin Tiwari, who became an internet sensation due to his uncanny resemblance with Sushant Singh Rajput, recently revealed that will play the lead in 'Suicide Or Murder' - a film being pitched as an effort based on the life of the late Bollywood actor. Hours after the announcement was made on his social media, his Instagram page was hacked, revealed the internet sensation.
Sachin Tiwari took to his new Instagram handle to share a video, where he revealed that his old account has been hacked and requested netizens to follow the new page.
Check out the video here:
The late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's doppelganger is from Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli.
Sachin is all set to star in a film inspired by Sushant's life! 'Suicide Or Murder' is directed by Shamik Maulik and produced by Vijay Shekhar Gupta. The music is by Shraddha Pandit.
Sachin had shared a poster of his debut film on his old Instagram account and written: "A boy from small town became a Shining Star in the film industry. This is his journey. Introducing Sachin Tiwari (@officialtiwarisachin) as 'The Outsider'."
He included the hashtags #SuicideOrMurder, #officialtiwarisachin #bollywood #sushantsinghrajput with his post.
Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his residence on June 14. The actor's postmortem report stated that he committed suicide. While Mumbai Police investigate the actor's death, several politicians, celebrities and fans have demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, suspecting foul play
