Sushant Singh Rajput's lookalike Sachin Tiwari's Instagram account hacked

TikTok star Sachin Tiwari, who became an internet sensation due to his uncanny resemblance with Sushant Singh Rajput, recently revealed that will play the lead in 'Suicide Or Murder' - a film being pitched as an effort based on the life of the late Bollywood actor. Hours after the announcement was made on his social media, his Instagram page was hacked, revealed the internet sensation.

Sachin Tiwari took to his new Instagram handle to share a video, where he revealed that his old account has been hacked and requested netizens to follow the new page.

Check out the video here: