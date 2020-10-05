After 'Mujhe drugs do' episode, Arnab's 'Bhandari bolo 302' video goes viral; Twitter goes beserk

After Arnab Goswami shouts 'Mujhe drugs do, Mujhe drugs do' in a debate on R Bharat, now the journalist is back with a new chant.

The debate was related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and the consequent probe in the matter.

A video of the Republic editor can be seen screaming, "Hume kya chahiye, 302, Kuch bhi ho, 302, Cheen ke lenge, 302, Bhandari bolo ek baar, 302"

Goswami demanded that CBI should invoke Section 302 in the case.

Watch Video: