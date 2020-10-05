After 'Mujhe drugs do' episode, Arnab's 'Bhandari bolo 302' video goes viral; Twitter goes beserk

After Arnab Goswami shouts 'Mujhe drugs do, Mujhe drugs do' in a debate on R Bharat, now the journalist is back with a new chant.
The debate was related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and the consequent probe in the matter.
A video of the Republic editor can be seen screaming, "Hume kya chahiye, 302, Kuch bhi ho, 302, Cheen ke lenge, 302, Bhandari bolo ek baar, 302"
Goswami demanded that CBI should invoke Section 302 in the case.
Earlier, reports of CBI may invoke Section 302 of IPC (murder) in connection with the actor's death did rounds.
However, the AIIMS' medical board has ruled out murder in the death of the actor, terming it "a case of hanging and death by suicide", the premier institute's forensic chief Dr Sudhir Gupta said on Saturday.
In its conclusive medico-legal opinion to the CBI, the six-member team of forensic doctors has dismissed the claims of "poisoning and strangling" made in the case of Singh's death.
"It is a case of hanging and death by suicide. We have submitted our conclusive report to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)," Dr Gupta, who is also the chairman of the forensic medical board, said.
There was no injury on the body other than that of hanging. Also, there was no mark of struggle and scuffle, he said but refused to divulge any further details stating the case is subjudice.
