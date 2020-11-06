Police register case against YouTuber for cheating 'Baba ka Dhaba' owner

New Delhi, November 6: In a big twist to the Baba ka Dhaba case, the Delhi police on Friday booked YouTuber Gaurav Wasan for cheating and initiated the investigation in the alleged misappropriation of donation funds.

"After receiving the complaint ,preliminary inquiry was done after which a cognizable offence FIR U/S 420 IPC has been registered at PS Malviya Nagar and investigation has been initiated," DCP South Atul Thakur said.

The Delhi Police have taken into account some bank details and after deliberate analysis, found that there are certain areas which needs to be investigated.

On October 31, a complaint from the owner of Baba ka Dhaba, Kanta Prasad, a resident of Malviya Nagar, was received at Malviya Nagar regarding cheating and fraud against YouTuber Gaurav Wasan.

The complainant said he runs a stall in the name of Baba Ka Dhaba opposite Hanuman Mandir Malviya Nagar Market New Delhi and in the month of Oct 2020, Gaurav Wasan approached him and shot a video with him to help and promote his business.

Accordingly a video was shot and Wasan posted the video on social media through his account namely 'Swad Official' and requested the public to donate money to financially help the complainant.

"The said video went viral and as per the complainant, the accused Gaurav deliberately shared only his and his family members' bank details and mobile number for donation and collected huge amounts of donation and later cheated the complainant," the officer added.

Prasad, 80, shot to fame after a video of him tearfully recounting the desperation of the months since the lockdown was shared widely across social media platforms.