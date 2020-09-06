Smriti Irani as Kokilaben, Rahul Gandhi as Rashi, check out this mashup of 'rasode me kaun tha'

TV serial Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’s iconic meme 'rasode mein kaun tha' have inspired several memes over the past few days. Even the government agency used it to raise awareness about the nutritional aspects of chickpeas.
Meanwhile, another mashup of the meme has now gone viral on the internet. The new mashup features Union Minister of Textiles Smriti Irani as Kokilaben, the mother-in-law in the show, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as Rashi, the daughter-in-law.
After a Twitter user posted the mashup, even Irani was bowled over after watching it. Check out the video and her reaction:
Recently, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra also used the meme to mock the Congress party and its leader Rahul Gandhi.
While debating on national television, Patra mocked his nemesis Pawan Khera and called Rahul Gandhi as Rashi.
Watch Video:
Twitter found the new mashup featuring Irani and Gandhi 'hilarious'. Here are a few Twitter reactions:
