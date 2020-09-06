'Aye Sanjay Raut Mumbai tumhari hai?' Arnab Goswami goes beserk, dares Sena leader to come for an interview

Republic TV and its Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami has relentlessly carried out a media trial against Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Recently, after a drug angle in the case came to the fore, a video clip of Goswami saying, "Drug do, drug do, drug do, mujhe drug do, mere liye gaanja laao, charas laao, ecstasy laao," went viral and left the netizens in splits. Goswami’s words were even eternalised in a mashup created by Anshuman Sharma.

Now, another video of Goswami is doing the rounds of social media. In the video, Arnab dared Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut to come for an interview. He is also seen lashing out at Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

"Mumbai mein aaoge toh dekh lenge. Kya dekhoge Sanjay Raut? Mumbai mein rehta hun, Mumbai mein ghus ke Mumbai Police se sawal uthata hun. Kya karloge Sanjay Raut? Aye Sanjay Raut Mumbai tumhari hai? Mumbai meri karmabhoomi hai. Mumbai meri bhi hai. (We will see you when you come in Mumbai. What will you see Sanjay Raut? I live in Mumbai. I come in Mumbai and ask questions to Mumbai Police. Is Mumbai yours Sanjay Raut? Mumbai is the place where I work. Mumbai is mine too," Arnab said.

"Anil Deshmukh aap intna bhadke hue kyu hai. Sharam nahi ati? Kangana Ranaut ko aane nahi dunga, Kyu? Jhagirdar ho tum Mumbai ke? Aaj griha mantri ko kal vapas jaoge opposition mein. Kon ho tum? (Why are you so angry Anil Deshmukh? Don't you have shame? Won't let Kangana Ranaut in Mumbai, Why? Do you own Mumbai? Today you are a Home Minister, tomorrow you will sit in the opposition. Who are you?" he added.

Watch Video: