Watch: Arnab Goswami’s ‘Mujhe drugs do’ mashup is the internet’s new favourite jam

As social media was relishing the ‘Rasode mein kon tha’ remix featuring Kokilaben from the daily soap ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’, netizens were blessed with another one featuring Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami.
A mashup created by Anshuman Sharma shows Goswami’s statement ‘Mujhe Drugs Do’ being used to sound like an EDM (electronic dance music). Watch video below.
Twitter witnessed a frenzy as the clip went viral on the microblogging platform. Here are some reactions.
Arnab’s clip is from a debate on R Bharat – Republic TV’s Hindi channel, where the journalist was discussing the drug angle in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has registered a case against the actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and others after certain chats emerged, hinting at the actress using drugs.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)