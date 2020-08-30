Watch: Arnab Goswami’s ‘Mujhe drugs do’ mashup is the internet’s new favourite jam

As social media was relishing the ‘Rasode mein kon tha’ remix featuring Kokilaben from the daily soap ‘Saath Nibhana Saathiya’, netizens were blessed with another one featuring Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami.

A mashup created by Anshuman Sharma shows Goswami’s statement ‘Mujhe Drugs Do’ being used to sound like an EDM (electronic dance music). Watch video below.