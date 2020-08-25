'Rahul hi Rashi hai': Sambit Patra uses 'rasode me kaun tha' meme to mock Pawan Khera

The biggest whodunnit is no more endorsed by Sherlock Holmes or Hercule Poirot, but Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’s iconic mother-in-law Kokilaben.
The daily soap which garnered popularity with the millennials through the “laptop washing episode” was back with its second round of fame, courtesy a mashup by musician Yashraj Mukhate.
The meme went viral after netizens raised the obvious question “Rasode mein kaun tha” and why did Kokilaben’s daughter-in-law Rashi put an empty cooker on the gas stove and through the channa away.
As social media was thronged with memes around the same narrative, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra referred to it during a live debate on national television.
While debating on the ongoing issue of Congress Party, Patra mocked his nemesis Pawan Khera and replaced Rashi with Rahul Gandhi.
Watch the video below.
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, who had earlier offered to quit from her post as party chief decided to continue as the party's interim president till the next AICC session.
The Congress Working Committee on Monday appeared set to close ranks behind Sonia Gandhi, urging her to stay on as party chief after she offered to step down as interim president following a letter by more than 20 leaders demanding an "active, full-time and visible" president.
