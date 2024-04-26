Tragic! Man Dies Due To Heart Attack While Performing 'Matka' Dance At Nephew's Wedding In Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu; Video Surfaces

Man Dies Due To Heart Attack While Performing 'Matka' Dance At Nephew's Wedding | Twitter

Rajasthan: In a tragic incident, a man died allegedly due to a heart attack while performing matka dance at a wedding procession in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu. The incident was caught on camera, and the video of the incident is circulating on social media.

The video shows that the happy occasion of the wedding turned tragic after the sudden death of the man at the wedding procession. The deceased was the uncle of the groom who was dancing with a pot on his head at the wedding.

Was Performing At Nephew's Wedding

The incident occurred at Dhani of Lochwa area of Nawalgarh tehsil in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district. The video of the incident is going viral on social media, and it can be seen in the video that the man is dancing with joy and happiness with a pot full of water on his head. A few women were also dancing along with him during the procession.

Suddenly Collapsed

Suddenly, the man collapsed and fell to the ground while dancing, and the pot which was on his head broke. The people present at the spot rushed to the man and took him to a nearby hospital. The hospital authorities declared him dead and said that the man, who has been identified as Kamlesh Dhaka, suffered a heart attack while dancing, which caused him to fall to the ground.

Used To Perform Hard Labour Daily

Kamlesh Dhaka used to work at Nawalgarh Chaukhani Gas Agency and performed hard labour work such as delivering gas cylinders to the customers on a daily basis. However, the death of the man has caused widespread sorrow in the locality. The last rites of the man were performed, and then the wedding of the nephew of the deceased was completed.

Social Media Users Blame Corona

The cases of sudden deaths due to cardiac arrest have increased in the recent past, and many such incidents have come to the fore from the entire country. Social media users have also reacted to the sudden death of the man and claimed that such incidents have increased after the COVID-19 pandemic spread in the country. One of the users said, "I don't know why this type of death is happening so much after corona."

Another user said, "Perhaps the cause of death could be heart attack which is rapidly affecting children, youth and old people. The government and all of us need to show awareness on this issue."