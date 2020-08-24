Twitter trends 'BJPWithRaGa' after Sonia Gandhi to continue as Congress interim president

And while many seem to be exasperated by the seeming lack of new developments, BJP leaders and party supporters have rallied joyously behind Rahul Gandhi. Soon after the news, "#BJPWithRaGa" was trending on Twitter even as others hailed the Congress leader as being "crucial" for the BJP's continued success.

"#BJPWithRaGa is nothing but BJP's confidence in their staunch supporter. Without his efforts and extensive campaign in support, @BJP4India would have never achieved this success," jibed one Twitter user.

BJP leader Tajinder Bagga took to the micro-blogging site writing "sorry babu" in response to the news update that Sonia Gandhi would remain the party chief.

"Feeling depressed. At any cost we want Rahul Gandhi as congress president. #BJPWithRaGa" read another post.