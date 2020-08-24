'Death better than eternity in purgatory': Aatish Taseer on Sonia Gandhi continuing as interim president

A seven hour meeting of the Congress Working Committee on Monday concluded with Interim President Sonia Gandhi continuing her tenure. According to officials, Gandhi will continue her tenure until elections are held.

"Madam (Sonia Gandhi) has to continue and the election will take place as soon as possible which is the unanimous decision of the working committee:," Congress leader and CWC member KH Muniyappa told ANI. PL Punia added that Gandhi had agreed to lead the party till the next meeting could be held, within six months.