 Karnataka: Flying Squad Seizes ₹4.8 Crore Cash From BJP Candidate K Sudhakar In Chikkaballapura
A case was registered against BJP candidate K Sudhakar for alleged bribery and undue influence on electorate and cash worth Rs 4.8 crores was also seized, the Election Commission said on Friday.

PTIUpdated: Friday, April 26, 2024, 05:15 PM IST
Bengaluru, April 26: A case was registered against BJP candidate K Sudhakar for alleged bribery and undue influence on electorate and cash worth Rs 4.8 crores was also seized, the Election Commission said on Friday.

Action was taken by the Flying Squads Team (FST) of Chikkaballapura, they said. Taking to 'X', Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer on Friday said the FST of Chikkaballapura seized cash worth 4.8 crores.

An FIR also has been registered by the state surveillance team of Chikkaballapura Constituency against K Sudhakar, BJP candidate on April 25 at Madanayakanahally police station.

The FIR is registered under relevant sections of the Representation of the People Act and that of the IPC for bribery and undue influence on electors, he posted.

