'Sushant smoked marijuana, I tried my best control him': Rhea Chakraborty on drug allegations

Just recently, drug angle to Sushant Singh Rajput's death case came into the picture, with the Narcotics Control Bureau joining the probe currently being conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation.
WhatsApp chats between the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and others, suggesting that drugs were being consumed in the SSR household.
However, Rhea has been persistent in her statement that she has never consumed drugs in her life.
In an interview with NDTV, she said that "Sushant used to smoke marijuana. I tried to control him to stop." She added that she has never spoken to a drug dealer or consumed drugs in her life. "I am ready for a blood test. Anything I say will be misconstrued," she says.
Earlier, Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde, too, said that the actress has never consumed drugs. In a statement, he said: "Rhea has never consumed drugs in her life time. She's ready for a blood test any time."
The ED has registered a case of money laundering on the basis of the Bihar Police FIR filed on the complaint of Sushant's father K.K. Singh. The agency has already recorded the statement of Sushant's father, his sisters Priyanka Singh, and Meetu Singh in connection with the case.
It has also recorded the statement of Rhea, her brother Showik, father Indrajit, Sushant's ex-manager Shruti Modi, flatmate Siddharth Pithani, house manager Samuel Miranda, chartered accountant Sandeep Sridhar, Rhea's CA Ritesh Shah and others.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)