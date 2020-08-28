'Sushant smoked marijuana, I tried my best control him': Rhea Chakraborty on drug allegations

Just recently, drug angle to Sushant Singh Rajput's death case came into the picture, with the Narcotics Control Bureau joining the probe currently being conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

WhatsApp chats between the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and others, suggesting that drugs were being consumed in the SSR household.

However, Rhea has been persistent in her statement that she has never consumed drugs in her life.

In an interview with NDTV, she said that "Sushant used to smoke marijuana. I tried to control him to stop." She added that she has never spoken to a drug dealer or consumed drugs in her life. "I am ready for a blood test. Anything I say will be misconstrued," she says.