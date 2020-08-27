‘Mujhe ek chhota Sushant chahiye tha’: 11 explosive statements by Rhea Chakraborty

5. The actress has been accused of drugging him to which she said, “I did not give him any drug. Doctors gave a prescription, based on which we got the medicines. Everyone knows you cannot buy these without a valid prescription.”

6. Sushant’s father filed and FIR against Rhea, a month after the actor’s death. Rhea asserted, “Sushant wasn't close to his father. His father left his mother at a young age, and as a kid that bothered him. Before I met him, Sushant hadn't spoken to his father for 5 years.”

7. The Narcotics Central Bureau has registered a case against Rhea and others to probe on the alleged drug angle. Without discussing much, Rhea added, “Yes, he smoked marijuana. He used to do it since before he met me. Even during the time of Kedarnath, he used to smoke. But he is that kind of a man. I tried to stop him. But he would do what he liked.”

8. A couple of days ago, Republic TV reported that they gained access to confessions made by Siddharth Pithani to the CBI, stating that 8 hard disks worth data was cleaned out. “This is a baseless allegation, there was no hard drive that I know of, no one came while I was there. Perhaps, after I left, his sister may have called someone, but I am not aware of.”

9. During the initial probe, Rhea was accused of changing Sushant’s staff and taking control of his life. “I did not do anything to gain control of his life. He knew Siddharth since before he knew me. Samuel Miranda was hired by Priyanka. Keshav, Neeraj and Dipesh were with him since before me. In fact, he introduced me to them.”

10. Bollywood film producer Sandip Ssingh, who claims to be Sushant’s friend is also on CBI’s radar for his involvement in the case. “I don't know Sandip, he has ever come home, he never called. If he is such a good friend, where was he in the last one-and-a-half years?”

11. Speaking about her visit at the mortuary and saying sorry to the late actor, Rhea concluded, “I got to see the body for three seconds. I said I am sorry because I am that he has lost his life. And I touched his feet as a mark of respect, which I think any Indian would understand.”

(Excerpts via India Today)