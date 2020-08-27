Rhea Chakraborty claims Sushant Singh Rajput was claustrophobic: What is claustrophobia?

In an interview with India Today, actress Rhea Chakraborty said that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was claustrophobic.
When asked when did she realise that Sushant was suffering from some mental disorder, Rhea Chakraborty said, "When we were leaving for Europe, Sushant said that he feel claustrophobic in a flight. He took a medicine, Modafinil, without any prescription. When we reached Paris, he didn't leave his room for three days. Before the trip, he said that he was very happy. He had told me that he is very excited for the trip as he will show me his true side during our Europe stay. He will walk on the streets and have fun with me which he couldn't do in India. We were really happy. I was wondering what happened.”
Rajput’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande appeared to take offence to a claim by Rhea's claim.
This led to a sharp rebuke by Ankita Lokhande who shared a picture of Sushant Singh Rajput in a cockpit and wrote: “Is this #claustrophobia? You always wanted to fly and you did it and we all are proud of you.”
What is claustrophobia?
Claustrophobia in layman's terms means fear of small and confined spaces. People who suffer from claustrophobia (called as claustrophobic) avoid confined spaces such as lifts, tunnels, tube chains, public toilets, etc as per National Health Service (NHS), UK. However, avoiding these places may increase fear.
NHS website also states that people also experience anxiety or a panic attack when in a confined area. Sometimes even thinking about a situation in a confined area may trigger claustrophobia.
One may need to get an MRI scan done.
The NHS lists common triggers of claustrophobia which includes lifts, tunnels, tube trains, revolving doors, public toilets, cars with central locking, car washes, shop changing rooms, hotel rooms with sealed windows, etc.
Symptoms of claustrophobia are sweating, trembling, hot flushes or chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, a choking sensation, a rapid heartbeat (tachycardia), chest pain or a feeling of tightness in the chest, a sensation of butterflies in the stomach, feeling sick, headaches and dizziness, etc.
Claustrophobia is often caused by a traumatic event that might have happened in the past. For example, if as a child one was kept in a confined space, abused and bullied or has a parent who suffers from claustrophobia.
Unpleasant experiences and situations, for example being stuck in a tunnel between stations, might also trigger claustrophobia.
