Rhea Chakraborty claims Sushant Singh Rajput was claustrophobic: What is claustrophobia?

In an interview with India Today, actress Rhea Chakraborty said that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was claustrophobic.

When asked when did she realise that Sushant was suffering from some mental disorder, Rhea Chakraborty said, "When we were leaving for Europe, Sushant said that he feel claustrophobic in a flight. He took a medicine, Modafinil, without any prescription. When we reached Paris, he didn't leave his room for three days. Before the trip, he said that he was very happy. He had told me that he is very excited for the trip as he will show me his true side during our Europe stay. He will walk on the streets and have fun with me which he couldn't do in India. We were really happy. I was wondering what happened.”

Rajput’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande appeared to take offence to a claim by Rhea's claim.

This led to a sharp rebuke by Ankita Lokhande who shared a picture of Sushant Singh Rajput in a cockpit and wrote: “Is this #claustrophobia? You always wanted to fly and you did it and we all are proud of you.”