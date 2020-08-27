'Used to joke Showik was my sautan': Rhea Chakraborty says Sushant Singh Rajput loved her brother

On Thursday, India Today and Aaj Tak teased an upcoming interview of Rhea Chakraborty with veteran journalist Rajdeep Desai.



In the interview, Rhea Chakraborty told Rajdeep Sardesai that Sushant Singh Rajput liked to live life king-size and that he had spent Rs 70 lakh on a trip with the boys to Thailand where he took a private jet.



She also said he used to take modafinil before flights because he felt claustrophobic.



The actress said that her brother Showik had a great bond with Sushant Singh Rajput and they used to joke that Showik was Rhea’s ‘sautan’.

The three, she said, had an equal partnership in a company called Rhealityx.

She further claimed that on a Europe trip, they stayed at a Gothic hotel in Italy after which his health deteriorated.

She told India Today: “Then he told me that in 2013, he had a depressive episode and he told me that he met a psychiatrist called Haresh Shetty. He told me that the same doctor advised him to take Modafinil he took on the flight. He told me that he was fine after that. After that now he was feeling more depressed and anxious. Then we cut shot the trip and returned.”