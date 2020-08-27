'Used to joke Showik was my sautan': Rhea Chakraborty says Sushant Singh Rajput loved her brother

On Thursday, India Today and Aaj Tak teased an upcoming interview of Rhea Chakraborty with veteran journalist Rajdeep Desai.
In the interview, Rhea Chakraborty told Rajdeep Sardesai that Sushant Singh Rajput liked to live life king-size and that he had spent Rs 70 lakh on a trip with the boys to Thailand where he took a private jet.
She also said he used to take modafinil before flights because he felt claustrophobic.
The actress said that her brother Showik had a great bond with Sushant Singh Rajput and they used to joke that Showik was Rhea’s ‘sautan’.
The three, she said, had an equal partnership in a company called Rhealityx.
She further claimed that on a Europe trip, they stayed at a Gothic hotel in Italy after which his health deteriorated.
She told India Today: “Then he told me that in 2013, he had a depressive episode and he told me that he met a psychiatrist called Haresh Shetty. He told me that the same doctor advised him to take Modafinil he took on the flight. He told me that he was fine after that. After that now he was feeling more depressed and anxious. Then we cut shot the trip and returned.”
KK Singh, the father of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Thursday alleged that Rhea Chakraborty is the "murderer" of his son and demanded her arrest by the probe agency.
"Rhea Chakraborty was giving poison to my son, Sushant for a long time, she is his murderer. The investigating agency must arrest her and her associates," he said in a self-made video.
His statement came just a day after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) registered a case against Chakraborty and others in connection with the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput.
The NCB had registered the case under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, including Section 27 which specifies punishment for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance and 29 which provides for punishment in case of abetment and criminal conspiracy.
According to NCB Director-General of the bureau, Rakesh Asthana, has constituted a team from Delhi and Mumbai under the supervision of Deputy Director of Operations (NCB) KPS Malhotra which will investigate the case.
ED has questioned a number of people till now in the case including Showik, Indrajit Chakraborty, Miranda, Shruti Modi, the chartered accountants of Rajput and Rhea, Rajput's flat-mate and creative content manager Siddharth Pithani and three other house help who were present in the house on the day the actor died by suicide.
It has also questioned Rajput's father and two elder sisters.
In his complaint to the police, Rajput's father had alleged that an amount of Rs 15 crore was siphoned off from his son's bank account in one year to accounts of persons not known or connected to the late actor.
