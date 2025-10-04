 Kerala Govt Provides Job To Son Of Kottayam Medical College Building Collapse Victim
As per an official order, Bindu Visruthan's son Navaneeth, an engineering graduate, has been appointed as a Third Grade Overseer in the maintenance division of the Travancore Devaswom Board.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, October 04, 2025, 05:04 PM IST
article-image
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan | File Pic

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): The Kerala government has provided a job to the son of Bindu Visruthan, who died in the Kottayam Medical College building collapse in July this year.

As per an official order, Bindu Visruthan's son Navaneeth, an engineering graduate, has been appointed as a Third Grade Overseer in the maintenance division of the Travancore Devaswom Board.

Kerala Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan said Navaneeth will assume charge at the Assistant Engineer's Office in Vaikom.

The minister noted that the state government had earlier constructed and handed over a new house to the family. "With the job appointment, the LDF government is ensuring the family's security," he said.

About The Incident

The incident took place on July 3, 2025, when a portion of an unused building at Kottayam Medical College collapsed. Bindu was trapped under the debris and was pulled out nearly two-and-a-half hours later, but succumbed to injuries.

In another development, the Director of General Education (DGE) of Kerala has issued a circular with strict directives to ensure the continuous presence of Scheduled Tribe (ST) students in public schools across the state, with the aim of guaranteeing their learning and individual attention and accelerating their educational progress.

As part of this initiative, all schools are mandated to use the 'Sampoorna Plus' mobile app and portal, developed by the Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), for accurately recording the attendance of ST students, according to an official statement from the state government.

This decision is based on the outcomes of the State-Level Coordination Committee meeting focused on improving the studies of ST students."All schools must utilise the 'Sampoorna Plus' portal and mobile app. This platform facilitates recording attendance and progress reports for students, as well as sending messages to parents. Class teachers must compulsorily enter the attendance details of ST students in the 'Sampoorna Plus' mobile app or portal, and Headmasters must ensure this is done", the statement said.

