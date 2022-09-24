Mumbai updates: BMC lines a nest to fix pothole menace, releases additional funds

Light showers in Mumbai, Thane over weekend

The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has given a green alert over Mumbai and Thane for the next two days, citing possibility of light rainfall.

According to the IMD forecast for the next 48 hours, the city and suburbs will witness cloudy atmosphere with occasional light rainfall.

Most of the districts in Maharashtra including Pune, Raigad, Palghar, Nasik, Kolhapur, Satara among others have been given a green alert.

However Eastern districts of the state like Amravati, Chandrapur, Nagpur, have been given a yellow alert (light to moderate rainfall) along with possibility of thunderstorm.