Mumbai updates: BMC lines a nest to fix pothole menace, releases additional funds

Light showers in Mumbai, Thane over weekend
The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has given a green alert over Mumbai and Thane for the next two days, citing possibility of light rainfall.
According to the IMD forecast for the next 48 hours, the city and suburbs will witness cloudy atmosphere with occasional light rainfall.
Most of the districts in Maharashtra including Pune, Raigad, Palghar, Nasik, Kolhapur, Satara among others have been given a green alert.
However Eastern districts of the state like Amravati, Chandrapur, Nagpur, have been given a yellow alert (light to moderate rainfall) along with possibility of thunderstorm.
Mumbai local molestation case: Accused not arrested yet; inquiry begins on apathetic cops
The accused in the molestation case where a woman took to Twitter on Thursday and narrated her ordeal of reporting molestation to the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Andheri, has not been arrested yet. According to the police, the accused is mentally unstable and does not have a specific location of residence.
The victim, who works as an attorney, in her lengthy tweet, had also mentioned the apathetic attitude of the cops and said she was made to wait for nearly three hours and had to narrate the incident repeatedly to get the FIR registered.
Regarding the arrest of the accused, a senior police inspector, Anil Kadam, Borivali GRP, said, “Looking at the CCTV footage we have received the photographs of the accused. We have observed in the previous footage that the accused travelled by various trains and got down at random platforms, in a mentally unstable condition and half-naked state.”
Maharashtra Govt puts clearance for 630 land proposals spread over 2500 acres on fast track
Even as the Vedanta Foxconn saga continues and the Shinde Fadnavis came under attack for granting a stay on the lands to investors, the state-run Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation has put on the fast track to clear a record 630 land proposals spread over 2500 acres for a total investment of over Rs 25,000 crore.
The proposed investment in these allotted lands is expected to generate 50,000 jobs. These proposals are expected to be cleared by the MIDC’s Land Clearance Committee (LCC) in a fortnight.
A senior industry department officer told the Free Press Journal, ‘’These proposals are for investments in food processing, IT, electronics, automobile, electric vehicles, textile, chemicals and petrochemicals, textiles, pharmaceuticals, data centres and other sectors. They are across the state including Pune, Baramati, Nagpur, Dhule, Kurkure, Pathan, Chalisgaon.’’
He further said, ‘’Thee are about 38 projects with an investment of Rs 100 crore each which will come up on 1,000 acres and generate 20,000 jobs. There are 14 projects with investment of Rs 250 crore each while five projects with an investment of Rs 500 crore each.’’
Travelling in taxis, rickshaws to get costlier from October 1
Mumbaikars, will have to shell out more from Oct 1 to travel in black-and-yellow ('kaali-peeli') taxis and auto-rickshaws. The state Transport Department has agreed to raise the minimum fares of taxis by Rs3 and auto-rickshaws by Rs2 from that date.
The existing minimum fare for taxicabs is Rs 25 while it is Rs 21 for auto-rickshaws. The new minimum fares will be Rs 28 and Rs 23, respectively.
Earlier on Wednesday, the MTU had called for an indefinite strike from Sep 26. The union has now withdrawn the strike.
The fares were last increased in Mar 2021 when the minimum fare for cabs was raised to Rs25 from Rs22 and auto-rickshaws to Rs21 from Rs18. The Mumbai metropolitan region has around 60,000 taxis and 5,00,000 auto-rickshaws, including some petrol-run vehicles.
BMC releases additional funds to tackle pothole menace
Mumbaikars, you may not have to complain about potholes anymore, hopefully. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has allotted an additional fund of Rs. 5 lakhs to all 24 civic administrative wards in the city for buying cold-mix from the open market to fix potholes in city.
The BMC has already allotted Rs. 1.5 crore to each civic ward for filling potholes during the monsoon. But the city is still witnessing heavy rains on some days. The continuous rainfall in the city has increased the pothole menace. So, the BMC allotted additional funds to the wards on Friday.
Read in our report what did BMC officials say
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)