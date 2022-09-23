Mumbai: BMC releases additional funds to tackle pothole menace

Mumbai's pothole menace | Photo by IANS

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has allotted an additional fund of Rs. 5 lakhs to all 24 civic administrative wards in the city for buying cold-mix from the open market. The material can be used by the wards for filling craters in their respective areas.

The BMC has already allotted Rs. 1.5 crore to each civic ward for filling potholes during the monsoon. But the city is still witnessing heavy rains on some days. The continuous rainfall in the city has increased the pothole menace. So, the BMC allotted additional funds to the wards on Friday.

P. Velarasu, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects), said, "We had earlier provided adequate amount of cold-mix to the ward offices. But now since the monsoon has extended there is an additional demand of cold-mix. To fill the potholes, the ward offices will get Rs 5 lakhs with which they can buy cold-mix from open market."

The civic authorities have directed the officials to attend pothole-related complains within 48 hours after it is registered. Private contractors are appointed to fill the potholes, while civic roads department also carry out the road repair work. Civic officials claim that the BMC has tended to more than 32,000 potholes since June.