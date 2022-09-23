Light showers in Mumbai, Thane over weekend

Mumbai is likely see cloudy atmosphere during the weekend. |

The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) has given a green alert over Mumbai and Thane for the next two days, citing possibility of light rainfall.

According to the IMD forecast for the next 48 hours, the city and suburbs will witness cloudy atmosphere with occasional light rainfall.

Most of the districts in Maharashtra including Pune, Raigad, Palghar, Nasik, Kolhapur, Satara among others have been given a green alert.

However Eastern districts of the state like Amravati, Chandrapur, Nagpur, have been given a yellow alert (light to moderate rainfall) along with possibility of thunderstorm.

On Friday, the minimum temperature recorded in Santacruz was 22.4 °C and the maximum was 25.1 °C, also the relative humidity was 93%. While Colaba experienced a minimum temperature of 24.0°C and a maximum temperature of 26.6°C with a relative humidity of 90%.

Meanwhile, according to the data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), on Friday, Mumbai recorded a good Air Quality Index (AQI) with an AQI of 28, while other cities like Delhi, Pune, and Ahmedabad recorded an AQI of 22, 24, and 34 respectively.

