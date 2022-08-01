e-Paper Get App

Mumbai weather update: Partly cloudy skies with light rain in city over next 48 hours

The maximum temperature in the city and suburbs will reach 32 degree Celcius in the next 48 hours.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 01, 2022, 09:16 AM IST
Representative Image | File

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that the city will see generally cloudy sky with possibility of light rain in city and suburbs over the next 48 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city and suburbs will reach 32 degree Celcius in the next 48 hours. While the minimum temperature is expected to hover around 26 degree Celsius.

