FPJ EXCLUSIVE: Maharashtra Govt puts clearance for 630 land proposals spread over 2500 acres on fast track | ANI

Even as the Vedanta Foxconn saga continues and the Shinde Fadnavis came under attack for granting a stay on the lands to investors, the state-run Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation has put on the fast track to clear a record 630 land proposals spread over 2500 acres for a total investment of over Rs 25,000 crore. The proposed investment in these allotted lands is expected to generate 50,000 jobs. These proposals are expected to be cleared by the MIDC’s Land Clearance Committee (LCC) in a fortnight.

A senior industry department officer told the Free Press Journal, ‘’These proposals are for investments in food processing, IT, electronics, automobile, electric vehicles, textile, chemicals and petrochemicals, textiles, pharmaceuticals, data centres and other sectors. They are across the state including Pune, Baramati, Nagpur, Dhule, Kurkure, Pathan, Chalisgaon.’’ He further said, ‘’Thee are about 38 projects with an investment of Rs 100 crore each which will come up on 1,000 acres and generate 20,000 jobs. There are 14 projects with investment of Rs 250 crore each while five projects with an investment of Rs 500 crore each.’’

Some of the projects with Rs 100 crore plus investment included Supriya Pharma (in Additional Ambernath MIDC estate), Balaji technology park (Trans Thane Creek), Rohit Precision (Chakankar 2), Taxair Gases (Baramati), Banjara Syntex (Additional Amravati textile park),Gajkesari Steels and Alloys (Nagpur), Mahesh Argo (Sangli). Some Projects with investment of Rs 250 crore included Bhagyalaxmi Metal (Mul estate), Sar Transport Systems (Talegaon phase 2) and Bhagyalaxmi Metals (Mul estate).

The list of few projects with Rs 500 crore plus investment consists of Proposed Pvt Led (Nagpur), Cipla Ltd (Additional Kurkumbh (Paras), Varad Ferro Alloys (Aheri) and Gajkesari Steels & Alloys (Chandrapur Tadali).

The officer said that the government is quite serious about attracting new investments and providing all the necessary help being a facilitator. This was important when the government was attacked for staying the allotment of 191 lands after June 1 for review by the industry department. After the Vedanta Foxconn fiasco and uproar, the CM Eknath Shinde intervened asking the industry department to complete the review and vacate the stay. Accordingly, of the stay on 183 of the 191 plots was recently vacated