Mumbai: Concerned over 'exodus' from Marathi community in city, Nitesh Rane writes to Deputy CM Fadnavis

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane | File

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane wrote to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to look into the problems faced by the Marathi community. The MLA is allegedly cocerned about the community being forced to leave Mumbai.

In a letter written to the DCM dated September 22, Rane has alleged that a section of real estate developers close to a political party is pushing Marathi people out of the city.

“The Municipal elections are around the corner. Once again, the ‘Aditya Sena’ has started its allegations that Mumbai would be cut from Maharashtra and expel the Marathi people from the city. But the developer who is close to them is the one pushing the Mumbaikar to be banished,” Nitesh said.

The BJP leader added that tenants and slum dwellers in SRAs hire private developers under Redevelopment Control rules; they promise to either give alternate space or pay them rent. "But in many housing projects, many developers have also stopped paying rent," the BJP leader said.

Letter written by BJP MLA Nitesh Rane |

Explaining the woes of the Marathi population harassed by developers, Nitesh said they are forced to sell their properties in the city “On one side Covid has ruined the livelihood of the Marathi people and on the other hand, a Marathi man in Mumbai has to spend six hours of his life travelling to Vasai Virar. The house has been blocked by the developer and the house is being evicted due to non-payment of rent. In some places, even though the building is ready, neither the building is taken over nor the right rent is received. Therefore, Marathi families are inevitably forced to sell their rightful house to the developer or agent at their own price,” the BJP MLA added.

In such cases, it is necessary for the government to take concrete steps and take strict action against the developers who are harassing the public, Nitesh demanded. “So we should pay attention to this case and get justice for all common Marathi people,” he requested the DCM in the letter.