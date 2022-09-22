Why didn't you resign before joining hands with NCP & Congress, Devendra Fadnavis asks Uddhav Thackeray | File Photo

A day after Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray’s blistering attack, the BJP has shot back saying that it has taken up the challenge to increase the percentage of Marathi Manoos in Mumbai.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis targeted Uddhav over his demand for holding simultaneous elections to the BMC and state assembly saying that he was speaking out of frustration. ‘’When he demands a fresh election, I want to ask him why he did not contest after Shiv Sena won the election by showing PM Modi's photo and then went on to form the government with the NCP and the Congress. Why didn't you resign and contest another election then? Why did you go straight to form the government?" he asked.

Fadnavis alleged that Uddhav tried to make 2019 the end of his career. ‘’Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress together tried for two and a half years to finish me, but no one could finish me.’’

‘’You tried your best along with the Congress and the NCP. You could not finish me and won't be able to do it later. In 2019 polls, you came to power by showing PM Modi's photo; backstabbed BJP and then joined hands with Congress and the NCP,’’ said Fadnavis in a sharp attack against Uddhav.

On the other hand, Mumbai BJP unit chief Ashish Shelar claimed that the Penguin Sena (referring to Thackeray faction) will be left only with a thurible. ‘’Th Penguin Sena need not worry about Fadnavis’ challenges. Devendra Fadnavis is a competent leader who is aware of the challenges faced by Maharashtra. He does not confine himself to sitting at home and hence Mumbai with the rest of Maharashtra is and will always support Fadnavis,’’ noted Shelar.

‘’We will work towards improving the percentage, but we will increase the percentage of Marathi Manoos in Mumbai. We will work towards increasing the number of BMC-run Marathi schools,’’ said Shelar. He further added, ‘’How much percentage did you work for the upliftment of Marathi Manoos since the time you became the chief minister, your are accountable for each and every thing.’’