Mumbai: Gautam Adani's meeting with Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree creates buzz

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 21, 2022, 08:26 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Gautam Adani's meeting with Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree creates buzz | File Photo

Industrialist Gautam Adani met former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Matoshree on Wednesday. The meeting created buzz amid a changed political equations in the state.

"The meeting took place today," an official said, but declined to elaborate on what transpired between the Adani Group chairman and the Shiv Sena president.

Thackeray stepped down as Chief Minister after senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde led a revolt against his leadership and walked away with 39 party legislators in June.

Shinde took over as Chief Minister on June 30. The two rival Shiv Sena camps are locked in a legal battle over the party symbol and defection of rebel legislators.

Recently, industrialist Gautam Adani, owner of Adani Group has become the world’s second richest individual, according to Forbes. The business tycoon has passed Bernard Arnault, the co-founder and chairman of LVMH Moet Hennessy – Louis Vuitton to grab the second spot.

