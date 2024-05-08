Narrow Escape For Passengers As Delhi-Mumbai Indigo Flight Aborts Landing For 'Unknown' Reason

Image Used For Representational Purpose Only | File Image

Mumbai: Passengers travelling on an Indigo Airlines from Delhi to Mumbai on Wednesday had a narrow escape as the aircraft was only a few seconds away from touching the tarmac, when the landing was aborted by the pilot.

The flight 6E6107 took from Delhi at 9 a.m. and was cleared for landing by Air Traffic Control (ATC) at Mumbai airport. A passenger, who did not wish to be identified, told FPJ: ``Whatsapp messages on my mobile phone started pouring in around 10.55 a.m. which means that the aircraft was low enough to get mobile connectivity.

But all of a sudden the aircraft went nose up and avoided landing. I do not know if the pilot, who was a woman, spotted a vehicle or another aircraft and decided to abort the landing." A source in the ATC said there was crosswind and the pilot was asked to go around. However, the passenger concerned said ``I have been flying for the past 40 years. There was no crosswind. The weather was clear. So where was the need to abort the landing?'' An Indigo official said such instances were ``routine."

On Monday, passengers on an Akasa flight GP1110 from Mumbai to Bengaluru too had a similar experience. A passenger told FPJ that the pilot made three unsuccessful efforts to land in Bengaluru airport and finally went to Chennai. ``It was a scary experience for the passengers," she said.