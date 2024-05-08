 Narrow Escape For Passengers As Delhi-Mumbai Indigo Flight Aborts Landing For 'Unknown' Reason
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNarrow Escape For Passengers As Delhi-Mumbai Indigo Flight Aborts Landing For 'Unknown' Reason

Narrow Escape For Passengers As Delhi-Mumbai Indigo Flight Aborts Landing For 'Unknown' Reason

Passengers travelling on an Indigo Airlines from Delhi to Mumbai on Wednesday had a narrow escape as the aircraft was only a few seconds away from touching the tarmac, when the landing was aborted by the pilot.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, May 08, 2024, 09:45 PM IST
article-image
Image Used For Representational Purpose Only | File Image

Mumbai: Passengers travelling on an Indigo Airlines from Delhi to Mumbai on Wednesday had a narrow escape as the aircraft was only a few seconds away from touching the tarmac, when the landing was aborted by the pilot.

The flight 6E6107 took from Delhi at 9 a.m. and was cleared for landing by Air Traffic Control (ATC) at Mumbai airport. A passenger, who did not wish to be identified, told FPJ: ``Whatsapp messages on my mobile phone started pouring in around 10.55 a.m. which means that the aircraft was low enough to get mobile connectivity.

But all of a sudden the aircraft went nose up and avoided landing. I do not know if the pilot, who was a woman, spotted a vehicle or another aircraft and decided to abort the landing." A source in the ATC said there was crosswind and the pilot was asked to go around. However, the passenger concerned said ``I have been flying for the past 40 years. There was no crosswind. The weather was clear. So where was the need to abort the landing?'' An Indigo official said such instances were ``routine."

Read Also
Chattisgarh: Passengers Create Ruckus At Jagdalpur Airport Over Indigo Flight Cancellation, Demand...
article-image

On Monday, passengers on an Akasa flight GP1110 from Mumbai to Bengaluru too had a similar experience. A passenger told FPJ that the pilot made three unsuccessful efforts to land in Bengaluru airport and finally went to Chennai. ``It was a scary experience for the passengers," she said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: BEST Celebrates 150 Years With Unique Exhibition At Anik Depot Museum

Mumbai: BEST Celebrates 150 Years With Unique Exhibition At Anik Depot Museum

Navi Mumbai: NMMC Makes Structural Audits Mandatory For Older Buildings, Faces Backlash Over...

Navi Mumbai: NMMC Makes Structural Audits Mandatory For Older Buildings, Faces Backlash Over...

Narrow Escape For Passengers As Delhi-Mumbai Indigo Flight Aborts Landing For 'Unknown' Reason

Narrow Escape For Passengers As Delhi-Mumbai Indigo Flight Aborts Landing For 'Unknown' Reason

'Balasaheb Thackeray's Dream Fulfilled,' Says CM Eknath Shinde As HC Upholds District Name Changes

'Balasaheb Thackeray's Dream Fulfilled,' Says CM Eknath Shinde As HC Upholds District Name Changes

Malegaon Bomb Blast Accused LT Col Prasad Purohit Alleges Torture At Hands Of ATS, Says Agency...

Malegaon Bomb Blast Accused LT Col Prasad Purohit Alleges Torture At Hands Of ATS, Says Agency...