 Chattisgarh: Passengers Create Ruckus At Jagdalpur Airport Over Indigo Flight Cancellation, Demand Refund
The passengers have demanded a refund from the management.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, April 13, 2024, 02:00 AM IST
article-image
Passengers AT Jagdalpur Airport | FPJ

Angry passengers created a ruckus at the Jagdalpur Airport in Chhattisgarh due to the sudden cancellation of the flight leaving for Hyderabad.

Sources said that more than 50 passengers became victims of Indigo's negligence at the airport. Actually Indigo flight operates between Jagdalpur to Raipur, Hyderabad but the flight was already 3 hours late.

After taking off from Raipur, the flight did not land in Jagdalpur and went straight to Hyderabad. When Indigo management at Jagdalpur airport informed the passengers waiting for the flight, the passengers got angry. They created a ruckus. Many of these passengers were about to leave for other states via connecting flights.

The cancer patients were also supposed to go to Hyderabad for treatment, they too could not go. The passengers have demanded a refund from the management. On the other hand, Indigo management has said that the Jagdalpur flight could not land, citing visibility as the reason.

