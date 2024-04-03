 Vistara Flight Cancellations & Delays: Airline Management Promises Resolution Of Pilot Issues, Says Report
The development comes after the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Tuesday sought detailed report from the Tata Group-owned full-service airline.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, April 03, 2024, 03:19 PM IST
article-image

Vistara's management assured pilots of resolving their issues as the airline grapples with flight cancellations and delays, NDTV Profit reported on Wednesday. This came after reports said that CEO Vinod Kanna was expected to meet pilots on Wednesday afternoon.

Vistara's flight cancellations

Vistara that operated about 350 flights daily was forced to cancel more than 100 flights since March. The agitation of pilots stems from the airline's decision to revise their salary structure, in line with its merger with Air India.

The pilots received an email from Vistara on March 15, instructing them to sign the new salary structure. Under the revised pay system, pilots will now be guaranteed payment for 40 hours, a reduction from the previous 70 hours stipulated in their contracts with the airline. This would significantly affect their take-home salary, the pilots argued. Following this, they began taking sick leave en masse, leading to flight cancellations and delays.

