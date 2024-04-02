Family Of 4, Including Kids Aged 3 & 8, Given Seats Far Apart On IndiGo Flight From Chennai To Mumbai

In case you prefer to not book your seats as you confirm your tickets, you might avail them during your check-in and boarding at the airport only to hope that nothing like this happens in your case. In a recent incident, IndiGo handed over four seats far apart to a family travelling with their young children. It was learned that kids aged three and eight were given seats away from their parents, who too didn't get seats in the same row.

Father Akshay Baheti took to social media platform X to inform people about what happened during his air travel from Chennai to Mumbai on March 31. He was given four different boarding passes which indicated four different seats given to the passengers. While that was fine, the concerning aspect was the family not being allotted seats next to each other.

To soothe your curiosity, the seats went from the 10th row to the 19th. The exact seats were 10E, 11B, 18E, and 19B.

I, my wife, & our 8 & 3 year old kids, traveling on @IndiGo6E on the same PNR, allotted 4 separate seats!! We 2 will manage,but not sure about those sitting next to the kids 😂

Indigo is indeed unique. Dont think any other airline allots separate seats to 3 year olds@virsanghvi pic.twitter.com/G8JPlgYjY9 — Akshay Baheti (@Dr_AkshayBaheti) March 31, 2024

"I, my wife, & our 8 & 3 year old kids, traveling on @IndiGo6E on the same PNR, allotted 4 separate seats!! We 2 will manage, but not sure about those sitting next to the kids," read Baheti's post. He also shared the images of his tickets online while saying, "Indigo is indeed unique. Dont think any other airline allots separate seats to 3 year olds (sic)."

IndiGo responds

As the post went viral and created a buzz on X, IndiGo responded and added clarity to the matter.

"Mr Baheti, we never wish to separate a family flying together by assigning separate row seats. However, as checked, you completed your check-in at the airport, wherein the seats were assigned based on availability," the airline said while further recommending customers to pre-book their preferred seats online for a hassle-free travel.