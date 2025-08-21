Maharashtra Tragedy: 4 Children Drown In Water-Filled Construction Pit Near Railway Flyover Site In Yavatmal |

Yavatmal: A shocking tragedy struck Yavatmal district on Wednesday when four minor boys drowned in a large water-filled pit dug for a railway flyover construction project in Darwha town. According to reports, continuous rainfall over the past few days had caused the pit at the construction site to fill with water.

Details On The Drowning Incident

On Wednesday evening, four children from the area, identified as Rehan Aslam Khan (13), Golu Pandurang Narnavare (10), Somya Satish Khadson (10) and Vaibhav Ashish Bodhle (14), went to play near the spot, reported PTI. In a moment of excitement, they jumped into the water-filled pit. Unaware of its depth, the boys soon found themselves struggling to stay afloat. With no one around to notice or help immediately, all four tragically drowned.

News of the incident spread quickly through the locality, drawing a crowd of residents to the scene. Locals rushed to pull the boys out of the pit and moved them for medical attention. Initially, they were taken to a nearby hospital for first aid and then referred to Yavatmal hospital due to their critical condition. However, doctors declared all four brought dead.

10 Dead So Far Due To Relentless Rains In State

This tragedy unfolded against the backdrop of widespread rain-related mishaps across Maharashtra. Ten more people lost their lives in separate incidents caused by heavy rains.

In Mumbai, one person died and another was injured in a tree fall. Four people were swept away in floodwaters in Nanded, while two others lost their lives in a wall collapse in Mumbai. In Sindhudurg, two people drowned, and in Raigad, a landslide claimed one life.

Authorities deployed 18 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and six teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) across Maharashtra to deal with emergencies arising from the heavy downpour.