 Maharashtra Tragedy: 4 Children Drown In Water-Filled Construction Pit Near Railway Flyover Site In Yavatmal
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Tragedy: 4 Children Drown In Water-Filled Construction Pit Near Railway Flyover Site In Yavatmal

Maharashtra Tragedy: 4 Children Drown In Water-Filled Construction Pit Near Railway Flyover Site In Yavatmal

Four children from Darwha town in Yavatmal went to play near the spot. In a moment of excitement, they jumped into the water-filled pit. Unaware of its depth, the boys soon found themselves struggling to stay afloat. With no one around to notice or help immediately, all four tragically drowned.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 09:46 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Tragedy: 4 Children Drown In Water-Filled Construction Pit Near Railway Flyover Site In Yavatmal |

Yavatmal: A shocking tragedy struck Yavatmal district on Wednesday when four minor boys drowned in a large water-filled pit dug for a railway flyover construction project in Darwha town. According to reports, continuous rainfall over the past few days had caused the pit at the construction site to fill with water.

Details On The Drowning Incident

On Wednesday evening, four children from the area, identified as Rehan Aslam Khan (13), Golu Pandurang Narnavare (10), Somya Satish Khadson (10) and Vaibhav Ashish Bodhle (14), went to play near the spot, reported PTI. In a moment of excitement, they jumped into the water-filled pit. Unaware of its depth, the boys soon found themselves struggling to stay afloat. With no one around to notice or help immediately, all four tragically drowned.

News of the incident spread quickly through the locality, drawing a crowd of residents to the scene. Locals rushed to pull the boys out of the pit and moved them for medical attention. Initially, they were taken to a nearby hospital for first aid and then referred to Yavatmal hospital due to their critical condition. However, doctors declared all four brought dead.

FPJ Shorts
Stranger Things Actress Millie Bobby Brown & Husband Jake Bongiovi Welcome Baby Girl Through Adoption
Stranger Things Actress Millie Bobby Brown & Husband Jake Bongiovi Welcome Baby Girl Through Adoption
Pakistan SC Grants Bail To Imran Khan In May 9 violence Cases: Will Former Pak PM Walk Out Of Jail Now?
Pakistan SC Grants Bail To Imran Khan In May 9 violence Cases: Will Former Pak PM Walk Out Of Jail Now?
Navi Mumbai News: Palava’s Senior Citizens’ Foundation Redefines Elderly Living With Vibrant Community Life
Navi Mumbai News: Palava’s Senior Citizens’ Foundation Redefines Elderly Living With Vibrant Community Life
Maharashtra Tragedy: 44-Year-Old Gujarat Fisherman Drowns After Falling From Anchored Boat At Mora Jetty
Maharashtra Tragedy: 44-Year-Old Gujarat Fisherman Drowns After Falling From Anchored Boat At Mora Jetty

10 Dead So Far Due To Relentless Rains In State

This tragedy unfolded against the backdrop of widespread rain-related mishaps across Maharashtra. Ten more people lost their lives in separate incidents caused by heavy rains.

In Mumbai, one person died and another was injured in a tree fall. Four people were swept away in floodwaters in Nanded, while two others lost their lives in a wall collapse in Mumbai. In Sindhudurg, two people drowned, and in Raigad, a landslide claimed one life.

Authorities deployed 18 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and six teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) across Maharashtra to deal with emergencies arising from the heavy downpour.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai News: Palava’s Senior Citizens’ Foundation Redefines Elderly Living With Vibrant...

Navi Mumbai News: Palava’s Senior Citizens’ Foundation Redefines Elderly Living With Vibrant...

Maharashtra Tragedy: 44-Year-Old Gujarat Fisherman Drowns After Falling From Anchored Boat At Mora...

Maharashtra Tragedy: 44-Year-Old Gujarat Fisherman Drowns After Falling From Anchored Boat At Mora...

Navi Mumbai News: Major Mishap Averted As Smoke Detected From Diesel Tanker On CBD Belapur Flyover

Navi Mumbai News: Major Mishap Averted As Smoke Detected From Diesel Tanker On CBD Belapur Flyover

Central Railways’ Punctuality Claim Faces Backlash From Daily Commuters

Central Railways’ Punctuality Claim Faces Backlash From Daily Commuters

Navi Mumbai News: 42 Protected Munia Birds Rescued In Ulwe, 2 Traffickers Arrested - VIDEO

Navi Mumbai News: 42 Protected Munia Birds Rescued In Ulwe, 2 Traffickers Arrested - VIDEO