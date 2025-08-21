 Mumbai: CBI Initiates Probe Against South Zone Cultural Centre Officer For ₹2.24 Crore Fund Misappropriation
Somendra SharmaUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 11:04 AM IST
Mumbai: The CBI has initiated a probe against an accounts unit officer of the South Zone Cultural Centre (SZCC) on charges of allegedly misappropriating government funds amounting to Rs 2.24 crore.

About The Case

According to the CBI, the complainant, SZCC’s chief vigilance officer KK Gopalakrishnan, stated that the accused accounts unit officer from Thanjavur, GMN Pillai, was allegedly involved in corrupt, fraudulent, and unethical practices within the organisation.

As per the CBI, between 2019 and 2023, Pillai allegedly misappropriated the departmental funds. The complainant further alleged that Pillai was found to be operating five companies under the names of his close relatives, including some based in Nagpur, as well as benami entities, clear violation of ethical business practices.

A CBI official said, “The accused participated in tenders called by SZCC through his relatives’ companies... He ensured that his relatives and benami companies took part in these tenders and manipulated the process so that his companies became successful sub-vendors or vendors.”

The complainant also alleged that one such company, blacklisted by the Union Ministry of Finance, was still allowed to participate in teh tendering process. Pillai allegedly became a successful vendor for the supply of goods for programmes conducted by SZCC. Further investigation with banks revealed that a substantial amount of money was transferred from the accounts of these vendors to the Pillai’s accounts and that of his relatives and his benami entities. Earlier this month, the CBI registered a case against Pillai under charges of criminal conspiracy, forgery, cheating, and criminal breach of trust.

