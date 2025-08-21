Ganesh Festival 2025: Konkan Railway Announces Flexible Ro-Ro Registration Deadlines For Passengers’ Convenience

Konkan Railway has always strived to provide innovative and customer-friendly services for the convenience of its passengers. | X @KonkanRailway

Konkan Railway has always strived to provide innovative and customer-friendly services for the convenience of its passengers. Among these, the Roll-on/Roll-off (Ro-Ro) car transportation services has received encouraging responses from customers. Honouring the requests for more flexibility during Ganesh Festival 2025, Konkan Railway has extended the registration deadline up-to 22nd August 2025 for the first Ro-Ro service scheduled on 23rd August 2025 from Kolad.

Passengers Get 3-Day Cut-Off for Ro-Ro Booking

For all subsequent notified Ro-Ro trips (from 24.08.2025 to 11.09.2025), registrations will be accepted up to three (3) days prior to the date of journey till 5 pm (excluding the date of journey). For example, if a Ro-Ro service is scheduled on 01st September 2025, the registration for this trip will close on 28th August 2025 at 17:00 hrs (three days prior to the journey, excluding the date of journey).

In the event of an inadequate number of registrations for any of the notified trips, customers who have registered will be intimated on the closing date of registration (i.e. three days prior to the journey). In such cases, the service will be cancelled and the registration fee paid by customers will be fully refunded.

For detailed terms and conditions, and the registration procedure, interested users are requested to visit the official website at www.konkanrailway.com