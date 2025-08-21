 Maharashtra Govt To Fund 50% Of 268 New AC Rakes For Mumbai Suburban Rail Services, Skips Loan Route
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Govt To Fund 50% Of 268 New AC Rakes For Mumbai Suburban Rail Services, Skips Loan Route

Maharashtra Govt To Fund 50% Of 268 New AC Rakes For Mumbai Suburban Rail Services, Skips Loan Route

In a major development, the state has decided to exclude the component of purchasing new AC rakes for Mumbai Suburban Services from the Mumbai Urban Transport Project III and III-A. Instead of availing a loan, the state will bear 50 per cent of the cost, amounting to Rs 2413 crore, for purchasing 268 new AC rakes by disbursing the amount from its annual budget.

Ravikiran DeshmukhUpdated: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 10:52 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Govt To Fund 50% Of 268 New AC Rakes For Mumbai Suburban Rail Services, Skips Loan Route | File Pic

Mumbai: In a major development, the state has decided to exclude the component of purchasing new AC rakes for Mumbai Suburban Services from the Mumbai Urban Transport Project III and III-A. Instead of availing a loan, the state will bear 50 per cent of the cost, amounting to Rs 2413 crore, for purchasing 268 new AC rakes by disbursing the amount from its annual budget.

Earlier, while signing the agreement for the implementation of the MUTP III and 3A with the central government, the state was supposed to raise the required funds through a loan. For the MUTP III, the state and the centre have raised Rs 3500 crore through a loan from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), which will be repaid on a 50:50 sharing basis. For the MUTP III-A, Rs 33,690 crore needed to be raised equally by the centre and the state.

Now, the state has, in consultation with the central government, decided to exclude the part of procuring new AC rakes by availing loans and instead will bear 50 per cent of the total cost of the 268 AC rakes, sources in the know of the developments told the FPJ. The state can make the required provision in its annual budget for the coming years, as the new ranks will take some time, sources said.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Bomb Threat Email Sent To Worli’s Four Seasons Hotel; Police Launch Probe
article-image

Approval Given

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai Civic Drive: NMMC & Project Mumbai Launch Plastic Recycling Initiative To Achieve Zero Landfill Goal
Navi Mumbai Civic Drive: NMMC & Project Mumbai Launch Plastic Recycling Initiative To Achieve Zero Landfill Goal
Mumbai Reports 162 Tree Collapses During 4 Days Of Intense Rainfall
Mumbai Reports 162 Tree Collapses During 4 Days Of Intense Rainfall
Navi Mumbai To Host ‘Patriotic Splash’ Funtoosh Mini Mela For Special Children On August 22
Navi Mumbai To Host ‘Patriotic Splash’ Funtoosh Mini Mela For Special Children On August 22
Palghar Gas Leak Tragedy: 4 Workers Dead, 4 Critical After Nitrogen Tank Mishap At Boisar Pharma Unit In Tarapur MIDC
Palghar Gas Leak Tragedy: 4 Workers Dead, 4 Critical After Nitrogen Tank Mishap At Boisar Pharma Unit In Tarapur MIDC

On Tuesday, the cabinet committee on infrastructure gave its approval, and the proposal was forwarded to the central government for necessary approval. It might take a few months, and the central government will also make available its share, added the sources. The total cost of the MUTP III-A, approved by the state government in 2018, is huge considering the gamut of the projects, which includes development of new stations, new rakes, 3rd and 4th line between Kalyan and Badlapur, 5th and 6th line between Borivali and Virar, 4th lane between Kalyan and Asangaon, extending the harbour line between Goregaon and Borivali, remodelling of Kalyan Junction to separate the main line and the suburban line etc.

The cost of the MUTP III-A is expected to be shared by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, CIDCO and MMRDA as well. The project has achieved just 6 per cent physical progress to date. On the other hand, the MUTP III has achieved 42 per cent, and the MUTP II has achieved 87 per cent physical progress.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Reports 162 Tree Collapses During 4 Days Of Intense Rainfall

Mumbai Reports 162 Tree Collapses During 4 Days Of Intense Rainfall

Navi Mumbai To Host ‘Patriotic Splash’ Funtoosh Mini Mela For Special Children On August 22

Navi Mumbai To Host ‘Patriotic Splash’ Funtoosh Mini Mela For Special Children On August 22

Palghar Gas Leak Tragedy: 4 Workers Dead, 4 Critical After Nitrogen Tank Mishap At Boisar Pharma...

Palghar Gas Leak Tragedy: 4 Workers Dead, 4 Critical After Nitrogen Tank Mishap At Boisar Pharma...

Paryushan Mahaparva Is Time For Recalculating Route To Liberation: Gurudevshri Rakeshji

Paryushan Mahaparva Is Time For Recalculating Route To Liberation: Gurudevshri Rakeshji

Mumbai Fraud Case: 7 Individuals Booked For Cheating Ghatkopar Steel Trading Firm Of ₹3.23 Crore

Mumbai Fraud Case: 7 Individuals Booked For Cheating Ghatkopar Steel Trading Firm Of ₹3.23 Crore