Mumbai News: Bomb Threat Email Sent To Worli's Four Seasons Hotel; Police Launch Probe

Mumbai: Mumbai : On 20 August, the Mumbai Police Control Room received a threatening email from the ID rajagiri_marudhayan@outlook.com. The email was first sent to the Four Seasons Hotel, Worli, warning of “7 RDX IED blasts – Ritz Carlton Singapore, Four Seasons Mumbai’s 3 VIP rooms soon! Evacuate other guests soon”.

The email also demanded that Tamil Nadu Police be allowed to form a union. Following protocol (SOP), officials immediately alerted all concerned departments. The cyber police are currently tracing the sender of the email.

This comes just days after another scare – on 14 August, the Mumbai Police Control Room had received a threatening phone call claiming that a major bomb blast would take place in a train. The caller disconnected abruptly, and when officials tried to call back, the number was found switched off.

Following the call, Mumbai Police had alerted the Railway Police and carried out checks at railway stations and crowded locations. However, no suspicious object was found.

Authorities are treating the latest email threat with utmost seriousness, given the specificity of the message and its mention of high-profile hotels. The investigation is ongoing.