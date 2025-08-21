India Post & WTC Mumbai Sign MoU To Boost Trade, Logistics And Global Business Connectivity

India Post and WTC Mumbai sign MoU to strengthen logistics and global trade opportunities for Indian businesses | X - @cpmgmaharashtra

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Postal Circle and World Trade Center (WTC) Mumbai on Thursday formalized a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance collaboration in trade facilitation, logistics, and global business connectivity.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Dr. Vijay Kalantri, Chairman – WTC Mumbai & President – All India Association of Industries (AIAI), and Ms. Suchita Joshi, Postmaster General, Navi Mumbai Region.

Partnership to Strengthen MSMEs and Exports

This partnership aims to leverage India Post’s extensive network and WTC Mumbai’s global outreach to deliver seamless logistics solutions, expand cross-border trade opportunities, and strengthen ease of doing business for Indian enterprises, particularly MSMEs.

By integrating postal services with trade promotion, the collaboration seeks to create new avenues for exports and reinforce India’s role in global value chains.

WTC to Support Awareness on India Post Services

Speaking on the occasion, Dr.Kalantri said, “WTC will actively support and facilitate awareness among the trade and industry fraternity about India Post’s connectivity and services. Together, we will conduct programs to highlight the vital role India Post plays in logistics and trade facilitation."

India Post’s Future Trade Initiatives

Dr. Sudhir J. Jakhere, assistant postmaster general (Mails & BD), also shared valuable insights on India Post’s future initiatives, including the International Business Centre in Mumbai, National Logistics Organization, and Dak Ghar Niryat Kendra.

With a presence in over 70 countries and initiatives to connect even the remotest regions of Maharashtra, India Post is emerging as a key enabler of trade, exports, and inclusive growth.