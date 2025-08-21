Ganeshotsav 2025: BEST To Install 2,723 Lights, 15 Towers And Boost Bus Services In Mumbai For Safe Immersion Processions

BEST prepares for Ganeshotsav with 2,723 lights, 15 towers, and enhanced bus services across Mumbai | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking, in coordination with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has rolled out an extensive lighting and public transport strategy across the city.

As part of its Route Lighting Division’s preparations, BEST will install a total of 2,723 lights along 71 key Ganesh procession routes, 19 immersion sites, and 39 artificial ponds, ensuring enhanced visibility and public safety during the Ganpati festival.

Taking its efforts a step further, the agency will also erect 15 permanent electric towers at major immersion points. These towers aim to provide uninterrupted and stable lighting during the high-footfall immersion processions, which often continue late into the night.

“Much like previous years, BEST is committed to supporting a smooth and safe Ganeshotsav. This year, we’ve further strengthened our infrastructure to meet the growing needs of the festival,” a BEST official said.

Additional public transport measures, including increased bus frequencies on key routes and temporary traffic arrangements near pandals and immersion points, are also expected to be announced in the coming days.

Backup Power and Emergency Lighting

In a proactive move to prevent power disruptions, eight diesel generator sets will be stationed at strategic immersion sites. Additionally, 19 high-intensity searchlights will be installed at sea immersion points. These powerful lights are expected to assist rescue teams in identifying and aiding individuals in distress, particularly in deeper waters.

BEST’s Electric Supply Division will also providing temporary electricity connections to registered Ganesh mandals. An official notification detailing the application process, safety guidelines, and eligibility criteria has been issued.

Enhanced Public Transport Services

Alongside power arrangements, BEST will operate special bus services across Mumbai during the festival period to accommodate the surge in commuter traffic. Increased bus frequencies and route-specific diversions near pandals and immersion points are expected to be announced in the coming days.

Trained personnel will be deployed across the city to monitor power supply and respond swiftly to any technical issues or emergencies.

With coordinated planning and extensive on-ground support, authorities aim to ensure a safe, vibrant, and well-organized celebration for all Mumbaikars.

Information Booklet and Staff Deployment

A comprehensive information booklet, released on August 20 by the Route Lighting Division, provides detailed guidance for mandals and the general public. It includes procedures for temporary electricity connections, route-wise lighting plans, transport arrangements, and safety protocols. The booklet is available on BEST’s official website: www.bestundertaking.com