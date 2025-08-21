Mumbai: After BEST Polls Setback, Raj Thackeray Raises City's Traffic Woes With Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Meets MNS Chief Raj Thackeray |

Mumbai: A day after the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) faced a setback in the BEST Credit Society elections, party chief Raj Thackeray met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at his official residence, Varsha, on Thursday, sparking political speculation across the state.

Thackeray, however, clarified that the meeting was not political in nature. Instead, he said it was centred on issues of town planning and traffic congestion, particularly in the wake of the 400 mm rainfall that recently paralysed Greater Mumbai.

“After the heavy rain, traffic was at a standstill. Roads narrowed, vehicles parked haphazardly, and there was no traffic discipline. No one is paying attention to these basic problems. We keep getting stuck on pigeons and elephants, but ignore urgent civic matters,” Thackeray remarked.

The MNS chief revealed that he had raised similar concerns with the Chief Minister in previous meetings. He recalled making a documentary on aesthetics and planning in 2014, and said that urban design and town planning remained his key areas of interest.

Using a metaphor, Thackeray said: “A Scottish writer once said: tell me what songs your children sing, and I’ll tell you the future of your country. I would say: show me your traffic situation, and I’ll tell you the future of your country.” He highlighted how redevelopment across Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, and Sambhaji Nagar had increased population density, putting enormous pressure on roads and infrastructure.

He also flagged the rising volume of garbage spilling onto roads, worsening the city’s condition. “Parking lots must be developed, and discipline enforced by government and municipal corporations,” he stressed.

Thackeray further noted that many taxi, rickshaw and cab drivers who migrate from outside the state often park vehicles indiscriminately. He shared a small plan with the Chief Minister, Police Commissioner and Joint CP of Traffic, suggesting that stricter enforcement, coupled with smart solutions, could ease congestion.

Among his proposals were:

Underground parking beneath public grounds, leaving the surface free for children’s play.

Coloured pavements to indicate clear parking and no-parking zones.

Higher penalties and stricter enforcement to instil discipline, similar to laws on drunk driving.

“People are afraid of heavy fines and jail terms, which is why drunk driving has come under control. The same approach should be applied to parking and traffic rules,” he said.

While the meeting created a political buzz due to its timing, Raj Thackeray insisted it was solely about civic planning, parking solutions, and the future of Maharashtra’s cities.