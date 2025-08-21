Palghar Gas Leak Tragedy: 4 Workers Dead, 4 Critical After Nitrogen Tank Mishap At Boisar Pharma Unit In Tarapur MIDC

Boisar pharma unit gas leak claims four lives, four hospitalised | File Photo

Palghar, Maharashtra: Tragedy struck on Tuesday afternoon around 3 pm at the Medley Pharmaceuticals unit located at Plot No. F-13 in Tarapur MIDC, Boisar, when a gas leak from a nitrogen reaction tank claimed the lives of four workers and left four others critically injured.

Leak During Albendazole Production

The leak, which happened during the production of an Albendazole-based medicine, affected eight workers. Tragically, four of them were pronounced dead before they could be transported to the hospital.

Victims Identified

The deceased have been identified as Kalpesh Raut, Bengali Thakur, Dheeraj Prajapati, and Kamlesh Yadav.

Also Watch:

Injured in ICU

Four other workers were rushed to a private hospital in Boisar, where they are currently receiving treatment in the intensive care unit. Two of the critically injured workers have been named as Rohan Shinde and Nilesh Hadal. Boisar police have arrived at the scene and are currently investigating the cause of the gas leak.